Hard Rock’s World Burger Tour is back, and ready to take guests on an international adventure until June 25. A limited-time offering by Hard Rock Local Legendary Burgers, the tour is inspired by the taste and flavours from cafe locations around the world.

More than 160 local burgers were evaluated by Hard Rock’s culinary team this year, with crowd favourites added to the World Burger Tour line-up. Throughout May and June, Hard Rock Cafe menus will feature the following World Burger Tour offerings:

English Breakfast Burger (London) – a Certified Angus Beef patty topped with sliced ham, a sausage patty, a fried egg, a Portobello mushroom, arugula and garlic aioli and served with a side of baked beans

Tango Salsa Burger (Buenos Aires) – shake it up with andouille sausage, Certified Angus Beef, salsa criolla, garlic aioli, Monterey jack cheese, fresh arugula and a fried egg to top off the burger

Riviera Burger (Nice) – a lovely masterpiece made of savory olive tapenade and chipotle flavours, marinated tomato, melty goat cheese, fresh greens and crisp potato rosti sitting perfectly on Certified Angus Beef patty

Greek Burger (Athens) – a Certified Angus Beef patty piled high with slow-simmered eggplant salad enriched with fresh herbs and vegetables, finished with a dollop of haydari yogurt sauce, crisp lettuce and vine-ripened tomato.

“Hard Rock’s World Burger Tour continues to feed our guests’ desire for adventure, so this year we’ve revamped the menu to highlight unique and authentic ingredients from around the world,” said Darryl Mickler, senior director of research and development for Hard Rock International.

Local Legendary Burgers are served with lettuce, tomato and paired with the ultimate sidekick – Hard Rock’s Savoury Artisan french fries. Throughout World Burger Tour, each french fry selection is paired with a complementary signature dipping sauce. Guests in select markets can choose from Hard Rock’s classic seasoned french fries or additional new offerings, including Garlic Fries with Garlic Aioli and Spiced Curry Fries with Tandoori mayonnaise.

As part of the World Burger Tour menu, Hard Rock Cafes will also showcase the brand’s world-famous cocktails, including:

Southern Rock – Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Southern Comfort, Black Raspberry Liqueur and Smirnoff Vodka, mixed with sweet and sour topped with lemon lime soda

Hurricane – Orange, mango and pineapple juice, infused with Bacardi Superior Rum, Bacardi Select Rum, Amaretto and Grenadine

Electric Blues – Smirnoff Vodka, Bacardi Superior Rum, Beefeater Gin, DeKuyper Blue Curacao and sweet and sour topped with Lemon lime soda

Mojito – Bacardi Superior Rum muddled with fresh mint and lime topped with club soda

Lovely Rita – Sauza Gold Tequila, Cointreau Orange Liqueur and Hard Rock’s authentic Margarita Mix

For more information on World Burger Tour and to contact your local cafe for menu details, visit www.HardRock.com.