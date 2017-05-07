New approach to youthfulness

For Blue Serum, Chanel took inspiration from atypical locations, called blue zones, characterised by populations with exceptional longevity. In addition to remarkable ecosystems, these populations all share a lifestyle based on four major common factors: a healthy, balanced diet, regular physical activity, better stress management and a close-knit social structure.

Chanel focused its attention on nutritious plants endemic to these zones, selecting a combination of three ingredients able to intervene on all four of these levels: green coffee of Costa Rica, the olive of Sardinia and the lentisk of Greece.

Then, in keeping with its expertise, it combined the power of nature with avant-garde technologies to create pure, powerful active ingredients. Meticulously concentrated through customised extraction processes, these three active ingredients improve cutaneous longevity and activate the skin’s youthfulness. Application after application, skin appears younger and healthier. It is smoother and firmer, and the complexion is more even.

With Blue Serum, it’s not about combating ageing, but rather about wellness with a new approach to skin youthfulness. Women become active participants in their own beauty. Compatible with any skincare line, Blue Serum initiates the daily beautiful ritual.

Chanel is distributed by Alfred Gera & Sons Ltd. For trade enquiries, call 2144 6205.