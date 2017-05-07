Symposium on Reformation

A public symposium entitled ‘The Reformation: Impacts and Consequences’ will be held on Wednesday at 6pm at the University of Malta’s Valletta campus. It will mark the 500th anniversary since Augustinian friar Martin Luther nailed his 95 Theses to the door of Castle Church, Wittenberg, Germany, which had far-reaching effects and is considered a critical turning point in European history.

The event is organised by the University’s Humanities, Medicine and Science Programme and supported by the Faculty of Arts, the Faculty of Theology, the Augustinian Institute and the Malta University Historical Society.

The speakers are Prof. Dominic Fenech, Fr Salvino Caruana, Dr Petra Caruana Dingli, Dr Gillian Martin, Prof. Charles Sammut, Prof. Keith Sciberras and Dr Philip von Brockdorff. It will be chaired by Prof. Godfrey Baldacchino.

The public is invited to attend and to participate in the discussion.

Registration is free. To book a seat call 2340 2942 or e-mail [email protected].