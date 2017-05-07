Seminar on nursing
A seminar entitled ‘Celebrating nurses’ will be held on Friday at 4.30pm at the South Auditorium of the University’s Faculty of Health Science.It is being held on International Nurses Day, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.
Mater Dei Hospital education liaison nurse Dr Catherine Sharples will give a presentation on the history of nursing, focusing on their leadership role. A video presentation will highlight the diversity and impact of various nursing roles.
A discussion will follow by a panel made up of Janet Micallef, Kurt Cassar, Maria Cutajar, Vince Saliba, Grace Jaccarini, Dr Victoria Sultana and Dr Josef Trapani, chaired by Amy Camilleri Zahra.
For enquiries e-mail nursing. [email protected].
Registrations are to be submitted by tomorrow at the website below.
