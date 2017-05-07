Seminar on nursing

A seminar entitled ‘Celebrating nurses’ will be held on Friday at 4.30pm at the South Auditorium of the University’s Facul­ty of Health Science.It is being held on International Nurses Day, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.

Mater Dei Hospital education liaison nurse Dr Catherine Sharples will give a presentation on the history of nursing, focusing on their leadership role. A video presentation will high­light the diversity and impact of various nursing roles.

A discussion will follow by a panel made up of Janet Micallef, Kurt Cassar, Maria Cutajar, Vince Saliba, Grace Jaccarini, Dr Victoria Sultana and Dr Josef Trapani, chaired by Amy Camilleri Zahra.

For enquiries e-mail nursing. [email protected].

Registrations are to be submitted by tomorrow at the website below.

https://goo.gl/forms/KEdGDTbjoDlxfrwj2