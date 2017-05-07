Weekly advice

▪ Goods physically purchased from shops cannot be returned or exchanged without a valid reason or unless agreed with seller before purchase was made.

▪ Consumers should inform themselves about shops’ return policies before concluding a sale.

▪ Credit notes should not be accepted when consumers are legally entitled to a refund.

▪ ‘No refund’ policies cannot be applied when goods are defective.

Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority

Office for Consumer Affairs

MCCAA office hours for the public:

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm

European Consumer Centre Malta

(For complaints against traders in other EU states)

