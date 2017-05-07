Advert
Sunday, May 7, 2017, 00:01

Weekly advice

▪ Goods physically purchased from shops cannot be returned or exchanged without a valid reason or unless agreed with seller before purchase was made.

▪ Consumers should inform themselves about shops’ return policies before concluding a sale.

▪ Credit notes should not be accepted when consumers are legally entitled to a refund.

▪ ‘No refund’ policies cannot be applied when goods are defective.

Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority
Office for Consumer Affairs
Mizzi House,
National Road,
Blata l-Bajda
HMR 9010

Freephone: 8007 4400
Tel: 2395 2000
Enquiries: [email protected]
Consumer complaints: [email protected]
Website: www.mccaa.org.mt

MCCAA office hours for the public:
Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm

European Consumer Centre Malta
(For complaints against traders in other EU states)

47A, South Street,
Valletta.
VLT 1101

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.

Tel: 2122 1901
E-mail: [email protected]

