Extra charge for installation

Q: I bought a new TV set online from a local seller. The TV set was delivered to me but not installed and set up. When I phoned the seller to ask for someone to help me set it up, I was informed that there was a charge. I feel that this charge is unfair and that the initial installation of a TV set should be included in the selling price. What are my rights? Am I entitled to request a free installation?

A: Whether or not you should pay for the TV’s installation depends on the information you were given before you concluded the online purchase. Was there any reference to the TV’s installation and set-up when you ordered the TV set? What was specifically included in the advertised price? If the terms and conditions you agreed with did not include installation of the TV set, then I am afraid that the seller is not legally obliged to set up the TV set at no extra cost.