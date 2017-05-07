Youth Specialisation Studies Scheme 2017 open for applications

Students aged between 18 and 30 who would like to further their studies abroad are invited to apply for the YSSS, a loan at a subsidised interest rate jointly offered by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ and APS Bank.

The YSSS, which grants each borrower up to €30,000, is repayable over a maximum of 10 years. It provides 100 per cent financing for first degrees, post-graduate degrees and distance learning courses, especially ones focusing on aerospace, health and biotechnology, digital games production, environment, agriculture and marine studies, youth work, sport, nature conservation, specialised restoration and the arts.

Additional features of this subsidised loan include a repayment holiday of up to five years, free travel insurance and a free Visa Debit Card for the first year of studies.

Applications are to be submitted by not later than noon of June 16, through http://www.agenzijazghazagh.gov.mt/ .

This product is issued by APS Bank Ltd, which is licensed as a credit institution by the Malta Financial Services Authority.