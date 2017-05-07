The billion dollar baby

Next week – on May 15 – Amazon, the world’s biggest online retailer, will be 20 years old.

A mere toddler on the New York stock exchange when compared to venerable names such as Coca Cola, ExxonMobil, Johnson & Johnson or General Electric, which have been public companies since the 19th century, yet a behemoth: its shares are worth $462 billion at the time of writing, seven times more than DuPont, for instance. It is the fourth biggest company on earth by market capitalisation, behind Apple, Google and Micro­soft. Its founder, Jeff Bezos, is now the second wealthiest man on earth, his 17 per cent stake in the company worth almost $80 billion.

Bezos was a late arrival at the internet party. A Wall Street banker by profession, he watched with awe how nonsense ideas, guaranteed to never make any money, were hyped to the tune of billions, baffling seasoned investors like Warren Buffet, who let the punch bowl pass rather than invest in something as bizarre as a dot-com, be it Boo.com, eToys.com or FreeInternet.com.

Investors at the time had stopped looking at spreadsheets or calculating future profits. The yardstick of success was the ‘cash burn rate’ – the more money that went down the drain, the better. Nobody cared about even theoretical profits. The internet was the new gold rush and nobody bothered whether there was any of it at all.

Bezos wanted to build a brand and he wanted to sell real stuff, eventually for profit. Three years before going public he set up in his garage a book-selling distribution business, eventually adding DVDs, CDs, online music, e-books and films. ‘Cadabra’ was ditched as a company name, as was ‘Relentless’. He settled for ‘Amazon’, the world’s biggest river. The rest is history.

Other than Apple, which built its vast profit-making machine on the iPhone, Amazon became the store of everything for everyone, investing permanently in ever bigger warehouses, its distribution centres increasingly using robots for sorting and packing. It created a market place for millions of traders, big and small, and built powerful, hangar-sized computing hubs that grew into the world’s largest cloud services company, storing and processing data for companies and privates.

When the dot-com bubble burst in 2001 and billions disappeared into thin air, Amazon made its first profit – $1m on a turnover of $1bn. The company wobbled, but did not go under as many others did.

The ‘what if’ investment question, if one had invested at the time Amazon went public, is from the realm of fairy tales. At the beginning of last week, the share price stood at $950. Accounting for numerous share splits, which di­vide one expensive share into smaller ones to make them more affordable for retail investors, a single Amazon share in May 1997 would have cost just over a dollar (the actual price was $18). Amazon’s share price has multiplied by nearly 70 times in the 20 years since its launch. If one had invested only $2,000 at the time one would be a millionaire today. What if…

To the chagrin of some analysts, the company is still not as profit­able as one would hope for. In the first quarter of 2017 it reported a profit of $724 million on a turnover of almost $36 billion, most of it from cloud services. At the same time, $14 billion were invested in new property and equipment.

With the share price at an all-time high, is it still a good idea to bet money on Amazon? I don’t think Bezos himself would be tempted to buy shares now in his own company, with a P/E of 177, meaning it will take 177 years to recoup the purchase price with current earnings per share. A lot of things can go wrong in the meantime. A cyber-attack or new taxes may damage the business, to say nothing of anti-monopoly considerations.

Labour ethics may come into focus (today Amazon employs more than 300,000 people in full- and part-time jobs worldwide), as has happened with Amazon in the past, or international trade could be hampered by the new US admi­nistration, or hateful nationalism could rear its head in other parts of the world. The stock market itself may crash, crippling all shares without distinction. Bezos himself may not be around anymore to steer the business into ever more promising fields, or investors may successfully demand higher dividends, curtailing future growth. Amazon is a growth story after all, a manifest hope for the future.

What looks promising though is that so far foolish undertakings have been avoided. Bezos’ Blue Origin, the company which wants to fly into space, is financed with his private money, while Amazon ventures into ever more promising, down-to-earth ideas. Last year it became America’s second biggest fashion retailer, after Walmart, and its electronic devices like the Kindle e-reader may not be such a big selling consumer success like the iPhone but it is still selling nicely.

Compared with many big corporations not knowing where to put their cash and buying their own shares instead of investing in the future, Amazon has a voracious investment hunger. It has even started to open high-street shops after having killed them in the first place. So I don’t think its share price will stall any time soon.

I would still feel foolish to buy the shares, though. On the other hand, I won’t sell them either.

Happy birthday!

Andreas Weitzer is an independent journalist based in Malta. He reports on the economy, politics and finance. The purpose of his column is to broaden readers’ general financial knowledge and should not be interpreted as presenting investment advice or advice on the buying and selling of financial products.

