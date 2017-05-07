The Shoreline mall appoints leading Euro retail architects

The Oracle in Reading.

The Shoreline, set to create a new landmark commercial destination and premium residential spaces in the south of Malta, has appointed Haskoll, one of Europe leading retail architectural practices.

Located at Smart City Malta, The Shoreline, the largest and most significant development of its type in the south, will cover a 25,000-square metre area, two-floor 30-outlet shopping mall with ample space for underground parking and modern and sophisticated living with some 400 shoreline residences.

Grand Central in Birmingham.

Haskoll (www.haskoll.co.uk) will use its wealth of experience, which includes new buildings, remodelling, refurbishment, extensions, catering, leisure and working directly for retailers, to ensure that the project is completed on time and to the highest standards.

The firm has been instrumental in developing unique retail spaces at various shopping centres around the world, including The Oracle, Reading; Golden Square, Warrington; Eden High Wycombe; CDO Copenhagen; Manor Vesenaz, Switzerland; Itis, Finland; and Grand Central in Birmingham.

“Understanding the five major factors of location, access, tenant mix, pedestrian flow and environment, and their relationship in different circumstances is key to success,” said Haskoll director Ian Williams.

“At The Shoreline, our aim is to create a new prime pitch with all the elements that make that possible. While understanding the priorities of developers, funders, operators and retailers, we have achieved successful designs by combining our experience of the above principles with our flair for architecture, interior design and delivery of projects in Europe and in Asia.”

The Shoreline is a privately-funded project being promoted by Project Contractors Limited. Managing director Steve Carter said: “Following an international bid, we are confident that Haskoll are best placed to bring The Shoreline to successful fruition; they have an enviable track record as one of Europe’s leading architects in the field of creating successful shopping centre designs.

“Their team will be employing their depth of experience and vast knowledge of retail developments to deliver a commercially successful and innovative shopping centre proposition, while creating value for the brands that will be present at The Shoreline Shopping Mall. The response that we got from Maltese and international retailers even prior to the project being public has been very encouraging.”