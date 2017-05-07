Real estate interest of emerging luxury consumers

Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC recently conducted a survey among emerging luxury consumers from around the world to examine their confidence, spending habits and purchasing interests.

The population of interest within this survey included affluent individuals in the US, UK, India, United Arab Emirates and China. The definition of emerging luxury consumers refers to those with $250,000 to $1 million in investible assets.

Part of the study focused on these individuals’ interest in real estate and it resulted that 85 per cent of those surveyed are confident in the housing market of their respective countries and that they are ready to purchase a home within the next three years. Waterfront, metropolitan and historical homes are mostly in demand.

Malta SIR, a Sotheby’s International Realty brand, boosts a powerful worldwide network, able to reach such affluent buyers. Its portfolio of extraordinary properties ranges from luxurious apartments to grand palazzos and impressive villas.

Anyone interested in selling their property and keen on reaching out to high-end buyers is invited to contact Malta Sotheby’s International Realty at their Sliema or Portomaso office on 9910 8070 or by e-mail at [email protected].