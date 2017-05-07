PG plc shares surge by 24.5%

The Malta Stock Exchange (MSE) index closed the four-day trading week 0.504 per cent higher at 4,699.82 points as turnover reached €2.28 million. A total of 15 equities were active, of which eight fell, six gained ground and one closed unchanged.

On PG Group plc’s first day of trading last Thursday the equity rallied by a significant 20 per cent from its initial public offering (IPO) price of €1, having also traded at a high of €1.30. Thereafter, last Friday it closed the week 24.5 per cent higher than its IPO price as a total of 71 deals of 887,344 shares were struck, to close at €1.245. PG was the first equity listed on the MSE since 2013.

PG mainly comprises of the operation of Pama Shopping Village, Pavi Shopping Complex as well as Zara and the Zara Home franchise at Alhambra and Pama outlets. The Pama Shopping Village and Pavi Shopping Complex operate as large supermarkets with ancillary retail, as well as the rental of outlets to third parties.

In the banking sector, Lombard Bank plc shares were the only positive performers, increasing by 1.3 per cent after a sole deal of a mere 345 shares, to close at €2.43.

HSBC Bank Malta plc’s share price fell by a further 0.1 per cent as 19 transactions of 120,165 shares were struck, closing at €2.049 – notwithstanding a 2.5 per cent gain registered last Friday.

Likewise, Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) shares slipped 0.4 per cent as 47 deals of 145,389 shares were struck, to close at €2.24, after gaining 0.5 per cent last Friday.

Tigné Mall plc shares headed the list of fallers after losing €0.10 or 9.1 per cent as 55,000 shares changed hands in three deals, closing at a nine-month low of €1.00, after having gained nearly four per cent the previous week. On a similar note, Medserv plc shares extended its recent losing streak by falling 3.5 per cent. The equity was active in eight deals of 27,847 shares and closed €0.051 lower at €1.399 – a level last reached in September 2015.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc (SFC) generated a record annual profit of €12.1 million for the year to January 2017, compared to €11.2m the previous financial year. The group’s revenue for the period under review amounted to €88.1 million, a 2.4 per cent rise from 2016. Earnings per shares rose from €0.374 to €0.404.

The SFC board of directors has resolved to recommend for the approval of the annual general meeting the distribution, out of tax-exempt profits, a final net dividend of €2.4 million, or €0.08 per ordinary share of €0.30, to be paid on June 28.

An interim net dividend of €1 million, or €0.0333 per ordinary share, was approved at the board meeting on September 28, 2016, and distributed to shareholders on October 19, 2016. So the total net dividend to the ordinary shareholders for the financial year ended January 31, 2017, amounts to €3.4 million, or €0.1133 per ordinary share.

The board has set May 28 as the effective date on which all shareholders, registered by that date shall be entitled to receive notice of, and attend, the AGM, be paid dividends declared by the general meeting, and appoint directors, or vote at the election of directors. The equity was not active last week.

GO plc’s share price rose by a further 0.3 per cent after 10 deals of 27,945 shares, closing at €3.498. On another positive note, RS2 Software plc shares halted their ongoing losing streak by registering an increase of 4.7 per cent after 24 deals of 230,044 shares, to close €0.07 higher at €1.57.

Mapfre Middlesea plc shares edged 1.4 per cent lower after a single deal of 2,000 shares, closing at €2.07. Similarly, Maltapost plc shares fell by €0.05, or 2.4 per cent, after two transactions of 3,103 shares, to close at a two-week low of €2.00.

Global Capital plc’s share price recovered 6.7 per cent after a single deal of 20,000 shares after having lost 12 per cent the previous week.

In the property sector, Midi plc shares partially recouped 1.3 per cent after three deals of 20,300 shares, closing at €0.304. On the other hand, Malta Properties Company plc shares slipped by a further 1.4 per cent after nine deals of 47,110 shares, to close at €0.51.

Malta International Airport plc (MIA)’s share price slipped 0.2 per cent to close at €4.14 as six deals of 5,038 shares were negotiated.

International Hotel Investments plc (IHI) shares were the only non-movers last week, having closed unchanged at €0.64 after a deal of 6,000 shares.

In the corporate bond market, 27 issues were active, of which 11 declined, eight increased and another eight closed unchanged. Turnover amounted to €851,821. The six per cent Mediterranean Investments Holding plc € 2021 headed the list of gainers, having advanced by two per cent, to close at €100, while the four per cent Midi plc secured € 2026 was the worst performer, stumbling by 2.4 per cent, to close at €101.

Last Friday, the 4.35 per cent SD Finance plc unsecured € bonds 2027 traded for the first time and registered two per cent gain over 10,000 bonds.

Meanwhile, last Tuesday, the 5.5 per cent IG Finance plc unsecured € bonds 2024-2027 were admitted to trading on Prospects.

In the sovereign debt market, turnover ammounted to €3.7 million. A total of 22 stocks were active, of which six fell, 14 gained ground and two closed unchanged.

The gain registered in the stock maturing from 2028 to 2041 ranged from 0.05 per cent to 0.72 per cent. The 4.1 per cent MGS 2034 (I) was the most liquid issue, witnessing a turnover of €652,093, closing 0.4 per cent higher at €130.49.

This article which was compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and a member of the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, or on Tel. 2122 4410 or e-mail [email protected].

www.jesmondmizzi.com