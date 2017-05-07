New training standards for Remax Malta employees

World-renowned real estate trainer Tom Ferry.

Remax Malta has once again set employee training and development as one of its key priorities for investment in the coming year.

Chief operating officer for Remax Malta Jeff Buttigieg said: “Training is one of Remax’s core values to empower our people. We attribute our growth in our team and in our revenue to the fact that we have a proper training programme.”

Over the past year, Remax Malta has invested in an online training platform to complement classroom training. Students can revise classroom content uploaded on the platform, as well as complete additional online training modules. The integration of the two provides an enhanced learning experience that is proven to boost production, a benefit that translates into an even greater standard of service provided.

“By training our agents and empowering them with all the tools to succeed, they will be in a position to offer better and higher standards of service,” Mr Buttigieg said.

An exclusive contract signed with top local trainer Paul Vincenti, who has been leading the primary training modules for the group for the past eight years, continues to keep Remax employee training a priority. The main modules provide focused training for all agents, whether at the very start of their career with Remax or for more highly-specialised topics.

‘My Remax Career’ is an introduction to the industry for new agents in their first three months with the company.

The ‘Succeed’ programme follows with mentoring for those who have been employed for up to six months, providing them with the industry fundamentals, such as guidance on marketing, property listing techniques, building a database, customer service, Mepa regulations and property photography, ultimately assisting them with their first property sales.

The company also offers a ‘Luxury Real Estate Course’ for those agents seeking to specialise in high-end real estate, exploring everything from presentation and etiquette to client protocol. Other short courses offered through classroom and the new online training platform include ‘Total Organised Agent’, ‘Total Assertive Agent’, ‘Total Objections’, ‘Total Lead Generation’ and ‘Total Buyer Qualification’.

Meanwhile, the ‘Tom Ferry Business by Design’, compiled by world leading real estate coach Tom Ferry, helps agents to achieve a higher level of expertise, sharing with them in-depth techniques relating to social media, ideas generation, audio scripts, communication training and buyer and seller psychology.

This course, which will replace ‘Tom Ferry Sales Power’, was launched recently.

For more information, e-mail [email protected] or call at one of the 23 local Remax franchises.