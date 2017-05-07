Mosaics delivered for new Ta’ Pinu parvis project

Express Trailers has delivered the new mosaics that will adorn the new parvis project at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary in Gharb.

“When it comes to the logistics involved in such an operation, which includes not only the actual delivery but also handling the risk involved when transporting fragile cargo such as these mosaics, Express Trailers has become the obvious choice because we have the experience, know-how and right people for the operation,” said chairman and CEO Franco Azzopardi.

All the project is expected to cost over a €1 million. However, only €300,000 have been raised through donations.

“At Express Trailers, we recognise the importance of this project for all those who have the Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary at heart and we are proud to have been given this opportunity to lend our support by sponsoring the delivery of these mosaics,” Mr Azzopardi added.

Twenty works in mosaic will be adorning the round parvis opposite Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary. These mosaics, which will feature representations of the 20 mysteries of the rosary, are being mounted on four circular walls round the open parvis.

“This project was badly needed since the parvis, which for many years has served as a car park, had sustained a lot of structural damage. In fact, the whole parvis has been excavated, replaced and treated with waterproof membrane and given new surfacing,” Fr Gerard Buhagiar, rector, said.