IBB’s 11th hotel to open in Germany in June

The Valletta-based hotel group IBB Hotel Collection, which recently announced the restoration and renovation of Senglea’s iconic Maċina Bastion to become the first exclusive Cugó Gran hotel in Malta, said work on the IBB Hotel in the German city of Ingelheim was progressing according to schedule.

The hotel, the 11th one forming part of the IBB Hotel Collection, is being built in the new centre of the historic town on the Rhine and set to open in June.

Casual Meeting: The bar-lounge overlooking the city.

Vladimir Saal, managing director of the hotel group operating in Austria, Spain, Germany, Poland and soon also in Malta, said: “With the highly active metropolitan region Mainz, Wiesbaden and Frankfurt at the door, Ingelheim is an excellent location for a hotel of the IBB Hotel Collection. With the local companies and wine tourism in the emerging region of Rheinhessen, the city has a constant demand for hotel rooms.”

Situated next to the new cultural and entertainment venue kING and not far from the Ingelheim railway station, the IBB Hotel Ingelheim is a modern city hotel that will attract business and private visitors from the city and region alike.

With 103 rooms and six studios, the IBB Hotel Ingelheim presents a casually elegant ambience, with natural materials and stylish furnishings combined with trendy colours such as warm reds, earth tones and fresh green. The studios are 32 to 34 square metres in size.

On the upper floor, the hotel will have a bar/lounge that serves both breakfast and bistro dishes, besides offering breathtaking views of the city. A meeting room with a fixed boardroom technology and a gym for hotel guests complete the offer.

Furthermore, the hotel is located in the vicinity of two spacious conference facilities, the new kING cultural and entertainment venue and the ICC Media Conference Centre.

Operating from its headquarters in Valletta, the IBB Hotel Collection is part of the Von der Heyden Group. Currently, it operates 10 hotels in Austria, Spain, Germany and Poland, with another two hotels, namely Cugó Gran Maċina Grand Harbour in Senglea and IBB Pjazza Merkanti in Valletta, opening in mid-summer 2017 and January 2018 respectively.

The latest hotel openings have been the IBB Blue Hotel Berlin Airport near Berlin’s Schönefeld airport and the 4Rest Hotel Hall/Innsbruck in Austria.