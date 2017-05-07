Advert
Sunday, May 7, 2017, 00:01

Helping those in need

The Alfred Mizzi Foundation have pledged their support to Fr Hilary and The Millennium chapel in Paceville by providing monthly donations of various food and grocery items in parcels and distributing them to families and individuals in need. On receiving the donation Fr Hilary expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the foundation. He is seen here with Jane Mizzi, trustee of the Alfred Mizzi Foundation.

