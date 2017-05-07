Global College Malta launches postgraduate degrees for career development

Global College Malta is currently inviting candidates who are in search of a refreshed outlook towards their career and are longing to be inspired to take up one of its Masters courses starting this May and July respectively.

Situated at SmartCity, Global College Malta is offering Postgraduate Degrees consisting of Executive MBA and MSc in Strategy, Leadership and Change Management which are aimed at individuals who are innovative, analytical and wish to refine their high impact leadership skills. Candidates can cultivate skills such as teamwork, entrepreneurship and global awareness while developing themselves into the right candidate for a position in high management levels.

Alternatively, the Executive MBA specialising in Logistics and Supply Chain Management is highly sought after by those who are looking towards revamping their knowledge in the sectors of Transport, Logistics and Supply, Chain Manufacturing, a growing industry on these islands.

Commenting about the courses Global College Malta CEO Vidhya Vinod said that “Countless professionals are always seeking something new, whether it be growth within their careers, higher salaries or better work conditions, yet often what they are truly seek is satisfaction in what they do and inspiration in their work environment. The mind becomes stagnant as motivation and enthusiasm start to dwindle over time which is subsequently reflected in productivity at work. Such scenarios of stagnation and unproductivity can be combated through continuous education. Furthering one’s Professional Development is a pathway towards increased knowledge, creative inspiration and motivation.”

Dr Vinod added that “Change and growth can often be aggregators of fear paralysing us from further development. However, the key to making transitions in life successful is to avoid paralysis at all costs; to look around and determine the factors that are in dire need of change whilst weighing all feasible options and opportunities in sight. Contemplation alone will not get one anywhere, actions need to be taken but only after all options have been weighed and tested.”

The time has come to weigh your options and contemplate your future decisions. There is no better day than today to get inspired and motivate the mind. So, take a step towards YOUR change and seek information today by contacting us or accessing our website www.gcmalta.com for more information.

