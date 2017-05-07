The first day of the WEEE Forum, which took place in Malta last month.

The Brussels-based WEEE Forum, which brings together 30 WEEE producer compliance schemes in Europe, and WEEE Malta, a recycling scheme awarded Best Practice in Recycling during the Malta Waste Reduction Awards 2017, have partnered up with Concept Stadium to host the fifth International WEEE Forum Conference.

The conference will be meeting in Malta later this month on the fringes of a meeting of Environment Ministers, to be addressed by European Commissioner for the Environment Karmenu Vella.

Celebrating 15 years of excellence as a leader in the recycling sector, the WEEE fifth International Forum Conference aimed to discuss best practices in the management of recyclable waste, the lessons learnt along the way and to discuss whether Europe has become a recycling society.

The WEEE Forum has also been successful in securing the Commissioner’s and senior officials’ support and participation in the conference.

Concept Stadium assisted the WEEE Forum with conference and anniversary-specific brand identity development, conference marketing and promotional collateral, including design and printing of the conference programme, various educational brochures, keep-sake memorabilia, event invitations, as well as the design of backdrops and roll-up banners for event set-up.

Jonathan Dalli, founder and managing director of Concept Stadium, said: “We are proud to be working with the WEEE Forum and WEEE Malta on such a high-profile conference. We are certain that the fifth International WEEE Forum Conference in Malta will be a memorable one for its members. Being part of this event is in line with the company’s vision to expand its portfolio of international brands.”

Pascal Leroy, secretary general at the WEEE Forum, said: “The conference acknowledges WEEE Malta as an important and relevant voice of WEEE compliance in Malta and abroad. As the host, WEEE Malta seeks to help the forum assist its non-profit producer responsibility organisations to become influential in the market and with policymakers; help them succeed operationally and be known as members of the world’s chief eWaste competence centre; and as promoters of a circular economy. This milestone conference marks the 15th anniversary not only of the WEEE Forum, but also of the WEEE legislation in the EU. In this respect, we thank Concept Stadium for its sterling work.”

“Concept Stadium has done an extremely good job and we are proud to be working together,” WEEE Malta CEO Joe Attard said.

www.conceptstadium.com