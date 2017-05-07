Dhalia rebranded

Dhalia Real Estate Services has refreshed its brand identity. The new logo was unveiled at the company’s annual awards event.

Dhalia’s new logo retains the iconic cube shape which has been simplified and refreshed. It demonstrates that the company is a modern one built upon the success of its 35 years of experience in real estate. Dhalia’s cube represents a unit of Maltese property, which is the cornerstone of business.

Created in the 1980s, the cube has remained present within the firm’s logo over the years. It started out as a flat square encompassing two smaller squares above a rectangle. The Dhalia cube, as it has become known, was redesigned in 1997 into the three-dimensional shape, which has remained the stamp of Dhalia as we know it today.

