Sunday, May 7, 2017, 00:01

‘Buddy up’ with Chestertons event

It is a well-known fact that with increasing rental prices in the property industry in Malta, it is getting harder for many to afford comfortable living spaces in their desired location.

Chestertons Malta will be hosting an event on May 15 from 5 to 7pm for anyone interested in finding properties to rent long- term (six months and over) by ‘buddying up’ with other people who have the same interests, are in the same age range or come from the same country.

Couples, singles and students alike may attend the event at the firm’s St Julian’s branch. Those persons interested can book their attendance on www.chestertons.com.mt/buddy-up-with-chestertons.

