With the electoral campaign under way the Malta Chamber of Commerce said it noted promises [by the Labour Par­ty] concerning public holidays that fall on weekends and the recent agreement on the minimum wage being des­cribed as a step in the right direction.

The Chamber said it has gone on record that it regards the issue of public holidays as a closed-case. Similarly, em­plo­yers view the minimum wage agreement as final. “This is the result of six months of sensitive negotiations which made sure not to upset industrial relations, wage relativities and export competitiveness,” it added.

The Chamber said it had on numerous occasions warned political parties not to enter a race to out-bid each other with electoral promises that risk to undermine the foundations of Malta’s economic competitiveness. This would be irresponsible, it said.

It added that for the time being it will not express itself further on other ideas mentioned in the electoral campaign, other than warning against populist, irresponsible promises. It said it is eager to learn more about the workings of such promises which have not been made public.

BOV inaugurates Gżira premises

A new Bank of Valletta premises has opened at The Strand, Gżira. The new building houses the BOV branch and investment centre, as well as the bank’s Ethics, Em­ployee Development function and Training Centre, which have relocated from Valletta.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who inaugurated the premises, said BOV was one of the main pillars of Malta’s financial services sectors. “This investment is important. The government is committed to continue strengthening the local economy and concurrently ensure its stability. Today, BOV is the most active player in this sector, and as such, it has a critical role to play,” he said.

BOV invested €1.9 million in this project. BOV chairman Deo Scerri said the business community in the Gżira area was grow­ing fast, and the investment reflected the bank’s commitment to be close to its customers. The bank’s retail network now includes 42 branches and 93 ATMs in Malta and Gozo.

Also present at the opening were Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, Competi­tiveness Minister Manwel Mallia and BOV CEO Mario Mallia.