Banif customer cruises the Med

Alfred Azzopardi receiving the prize from Alexandra Bianco of Banif Bank.

Banif Bank San Gwann branch customer Alfred Azzopardi won an all-expenses-paid cruise around the Mediterranean. “I was excited to participate but never imagined I would actually be the winner,” Mr Azzopardi said. “I am very grateful to Banif Bank for organising this initiative and for the fantastic time we had on this vacation.”

The initiative was open to all Banif credit card holders, who were automatically entered into the draw if they spent a minimum amount on their credit card between September and December 2016.

Mr Azzopardi’s name was randomly chosen from all the entries via a computer-generated programme, after which he answered a skill-based question that helped him secure the prize.

“We are delighted to have presented this prize to Mr Azzopardi,” said Melvin Pellicano, head of business development at Banif Bank. “We always strive to remain close to our clients and reward loyalty. This initiative was an opportunity to do just that.”

The seven-day luxury cruise sailed from Malta to Barcelona, Marseille, Savona, Naples, Palermo and back to Malta. Mr and Mrs Azzopardi enjoyed the full-board experience, including a balcony cabin with meals, drinks and all applicable taxes included, courtesy of Banif Bank.