BOV winners of latest card campaign

Ivo Camilleri (left) and Horace Laudi (right) with some of the winners of the latest incentive for BOV cardholders.

Bank of Valletta has announced the 10 winners of its latest campaign that saw cardholders using their BOV cards to effect payments in Gozo earlier this year, winning part of their money back.

The winners met Ivo Camilleri, executive head, Electronic Banking, and Horace Laudi, regional manager, BOV Gozo, during a short presentation at the BOV Centre in Santa Venera.

BOV cardholders were eligible to take part in the lottery after spending at least €25 per transaction, with a gobal spend of €100 over five days. Transactions had to be effected at any BOV POS located in Gozo.

Mr Camilleri said: “The cards offered by Bank of Valletta not only offer a secure and convenient means of payment, but are also linked to various rewards through the BOV Cards Loyalty Rewards Programme, as well as various incentives that the Bank organises from time to time.” Mr Camilleri said that similar incentives will be communicated to cardholders over the coming weeks and months.

Mr Laudi said: “At Bank of Valletta, we are committed to customer-driven solutions. Providing a wide choice of seamless electronic channels is key in living up to this commitment.”

For more information, visit www.bov.com or call the BOV Customer Service Centre on 2131 2020.