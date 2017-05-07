Maria Galea exhibits in India

The artist with one of her paintings.

Contemporary abstract artist Maria Galea, known for supporting Maltese artists both in Malta and abroad, has just returned from what she describes as an incre­dible experience in India where she had an artist residency as part of a programme by a new gallery called Easel Stories in Noida, Delhi.

Galea started exhibiting her work internationally from the age of 23.

The entire collection was created in India in just five days, during which Maria painted for over 10 hours a day; it was then concluded and celebrated with a solo exhibition reception, where Malta’s high Commissioner in India Stephen Borg was also present.

During the exhibition, Galea displayed an installation featuring props used while painting, together with photographs taken by Tarumina Sen Chandra capturing the process involved behind her work.

The artist residency was the start of a new relationship between Malta and India’s art scene, as Galea, together with Easel Stories in India, plans to give such opportunities to more Maltese artists in Malta through her gallery Marie gallery5.

“I want to share all my positive experiences and achievements with other artists here on the island, which will help them grow and develop their artistic career further.”

“India is the perfect place to be inspired as an artist, the culture, the colours, the people, the place, it is all magical in an indescribable way.

“As much as I love travelling, I had never planned to visit India before, but when this opportunity came along I decided to play along and see how the Indian art scene works and possibly create future collaborations between the two countries, which I have to say will be something very interesting.”