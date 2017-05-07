Watch: Cracking down on European tax evasion (ARTE)
A report on Iceland, which is suffering from the effects of mass tourism.
Plus: is tax harmonisation for all of Europe desirable, and even possible? ARTE interviews Austrian economist Brigitte Unger, a specialist in tax optimisation and tax evasion.
