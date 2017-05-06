Izzo names squad for EU Nations Tournament

Malta waterpolo coach Karl Izzo has named a 13-man squad for the EU Nations Cup which will be played in Sczeczin, Poland between May 19 and 21.

Twelve countries are taking part in the annual tournament, namely South Africa, England, Finland, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Scotland, Lithuania, Denmark and Malta, which will be split into four groups.

Malta were drawn in Group A and will open their commitments against Switzerland before they take on Ireland. Both matches will be played on May 19.

The top four teams in each section will then face each other in a round-robin format that will decide the tournament winners.

The Maltese contingent leaves for Poland on May 18.

Malta squad

N. Grixti (Sirens), P. Borg (San Ġiljan), E. Aquilina (Sliema), A. Galea (San Ġiljan), N. Bugelli (Sliema), M. Zammit (San Ġiljan), M. Spiteri Staines (Sliema), J. Camilleri (Neptunes), B. Plumpton (San Ġiljan), A. Cousin (San Ġiljan), Z. Mizzi (Sliema), D. Zammit (San Ġiljan), J. Tanti (San Ġiljan).