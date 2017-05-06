Camilleri propels Ortigia closer to Serie A1 safety

Stevie Camilleri (picture) is one of the players who is propelling CC Ortigia , the Serie A1 team from Syracuse, towards permanency in the top division in Italy.

Late last month, he scored two goals to help his team beat Roma Vis Nova 8-4 after the Sicilian made sure of the points when striking five goals without reply in the last session.

Ortigia have now moved up to ninth place in the standings, three points above Roma and Lazio who are also involved in avoiding the relegation play-offs with two matches to go for the end of the regular season.

The Maltese player, now more involved in a playmaking role for his team, has reached the 33-goal mark for Ortigia whose earlier matches in April resulted in 5-15 and 5-7 defeats against AN Brescia and Cannottieri Napoli respectively.