Dominant Asciak, Genovese strike again at the Open

Matthew Asciak and Elaine Genovese rubberstamped their dominance in the local after winning the MSV Life Open at the Marsa Sports Club late last month.

Asciak beat Sviatoslav Gulin, the biggest surprise of the tournament, in the men’s final.

Gulin is coached by Asciak himself but was unable to upstage his mentor as he was beaten 6-1 6-0.

Genovese confirmed she is the undisputed ladies champion once again, winning the event after downing Brenda Galea 6-0 6-1 in the gold medal match.

Genovese did not drop a single game in her run-up to the final.

The men’s doubles saw Asciak partnering Gulin for the first time and the combination worked to perfection as they progressed to the final forfeiting only three games in the process.

Doubles veterans Bernard and Matthew Cassar Torregiani made it to the final from the other side of the draw, setting up an interesting encounter.

Asciak and Gulin, who had just figured in the singles’ final, were on fire, winning the doubles contest in straight sets after some very entertaining rallies from all players involved.

The trophies were presented to the winners and runners-up by Malta Tennis Federation president David Farrugia Sacco and Norman Mifsud, representing the sponsors, in the presence of Marsa Sports Club Tennis Section chairman Godwin Borg.