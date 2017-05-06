Weekend sports fixtures
Today - Football
National Stadium: BOV Premier League 4pm Tarxien Rainbows vs Hibernians.
Gozo Stadium: Gozo FA Promotion/Relegation play-off 4pm SK Victoria Wanderers vs St Lawrence Spurs.
Żebbuġ: ISA Knock-Out final 3pm Ta’ Giorni Wolves vs Valletta St Paul’s.
Rugby Union
Marsa: Mediterranean Bank Cup final 4pm Stompers Remax vs Swieqi Overseas.
Shooting
Bidnija: Skeet/Double Trap shoot. Start: 9.30am.
Handball
Tal-Qroqq: Women’s Division Two 12.30pm La Salle vs Swieqi. Men’s Division One 2pm Aloysians Von Taine vs La Salle Unique; 3.30pm HMS vs Kavallieri; 5pm Luxol vs Swieqi.
Tomorrow - Football
Gozo Stadium: GFA Cup final 4pm Għajnsielem vs Oratory Youths.
Sta Luċija: IASC Knock-Out semi-finals 8.30am Senglea Youngsters vs Żejtun Red Stars; 10am Ħamrun Liberty vs Floriana Ajax.
Melita Stadium: GIDA Cup 8.30am Memories vs La Valette; 9.45am WPU2 vs MUSC; 11am Birnapa vs Scandinavia.
Kirkop: Women’s U-17 decider 10am Tarxien Rainbows vs Gozo.
Handball
Tal-Qroqq: Men’s Division Two 9am St Andrews vs La Salle; 10.30am ETE vs HMS; noon Kavallieri vs Aloysians.
Hockey
Corradino: Knock-out final at 10am.
Horse Racing
Marsa: 18th meeting of the season. First race at 1.30pm.
