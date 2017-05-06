Żejtun under attack

Żejtun local council will be organising the first edition of Iż-Żejtun Taħt in-Nar to mark the 75th anniversary from the tragedy that happened during World War II in Żejtun Square in May 1942 and the 50th anniversary of the commemorative plaque.

The setting of the square will change to war times with various re-enactments mainly from Battlefront Living History Group, Battlefields Reenactment Group and Malta Command. There will also be a display of war vehicles, the Żejtun old traditional bus, war equipment and other exhibitions related to those times.

There will also be the Victory Kitchen from Żejtun Organisation to Empower You (ŻOEY) that will be distributing free meals to those who will attend.

The event is happening tomorrow in Żejtun Square between 9am and noon. For more information, call the Żejtun local council on 2166 3866 or visit www.zejtunlocalcouncil.com.