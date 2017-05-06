This year’s edition of the Spring Fête, organised by Din l-Art Ħelwa at the Msida Bastion Historic Garden, will serve as a fundraising activity to support the costs of maintaining this site, which is so significant to Malta’s history.

This hidden garden was quoted on National Geographic’s Travel Blog as being ‘One of the Five Most Beautiful Cemeteries in Europe’.

During this event, a historical re-enactment group will be present in Napoleonic period military and civilian costumes and the Falcon Club of Malta will be showing its majestic birds.

There will be flower and cake stalls as well as used books and bric-a-brac.

Children will be entertained to a bouncing castle and face painting, while refreshments, home-made cakes and marmalades will be available for sale.

A number of prizes will be raffled.

The Spring Fête is being held tomorrow from 10am to 3pm at the Msida Bastion Historic Garden.