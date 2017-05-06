Lolli Pop – war-themed show

Lolli Pop is being staged today at 7.30pm at the Aviation Museum, Ta’ Qali. For more information and tickets, visit www.centrestagemalta.com

Hosted by CentreStage, this musical performance incorporates live singing together with a 1940s war-themed show party which will include harmony singing of various hits from great artists of that time such as The Andrews’ Sisters and The Chordettes, Louis Armstrong and The Ramblers, among others.

The War Girls will take the audience back to a time when jazz and swing were very popular. These two music genres were a hit in the period between the end of World War I and the Great Depression. They took over a combination of ragtime, marching band music and blues.

The performers are very outgoing and during the show they invite the audience to dance and sing along to popular tunes such as Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Lollipop, Be My Baby, In the Mood and more.