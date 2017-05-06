Feast of St Vincent Ferrer

The Venerable Confraternity of St Vincent Ferrer is celebrating the saint’s feast.

The confraternity, housed at the parish of Our Lady of Porto Salvo and St Dominic in Valletta, was founded in 1576.

Women expecting a child were traditional devotees of St Vincent, a Dominican priest, at a time when infant mortality was high because of the lack of proper medication and treatment and prayer was the only solace in difficult times.

The confraternity used to carry a reliquary of the saint to the homes of women about to give birth to support them with prayers for a safe delivery.

Although times have changed and these practices may have faded, the devotion to St Vincent is still strong.

Every year, in May, the Confraternity organises the feast of the saint. After Holy Mass the statue of St Vincent is taken in procession around the streets of Valletta together with the parish community and members of the confraternity.

Mass will be celebrated today at 6pm at St Dominic’s church, to be followed by a procession. The public is invited to attend.