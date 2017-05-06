Elvis tribute show

Elvis Presley tribute artist Gorden Davis.

Elvis Presley tribute artist, Gordon Davis – a Maltese who moved to the UK when he was 25 –will be performing a two-hour set in Valletta today.

The show will focus entirely on the legacy that this music icon left behind when he died way before his time in August 1977. It will include hits Gave Me a Mountain, Memories, The Wonder of You, Suspicious Minds, Are You Lonesome Tonight, Blue Suede Shoes, Can’t Help Falling in Love and many more.

Davis won several awards, among them Images of the King World Champion 2012, and is one of the most successful Elvis Presley tribute artists in the world.

He will be accompanied by his band of professional musicians, namely Cliff Preece, Dan Caney, Ryan Quartermaine, Richard Gibson, Harriet Raybould and Lucy Jones.

The Elvis Presley tribute show taking place today at the City Theatre, Old Bakery Street, Valletta. Doors open at 7pm. For more information and tickets call Ħamrun Kiosk on 2124 8989 or 9949 5648 or Joe Zammit on 9985 9562.