Announcements

FARRUGIA. On May 5, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JOSEPH of San Ġwann, widower of Doris, passed away peacefully at the age of 70 after a brief battle with cancer, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Anton, Adrian and his wife Charlene and Miriam and her boyfriend Peter, his grandson Matthew, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, May 8 at 7.45am for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On May 5, at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, MARIA STELLA, aged 99. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Dennis and his wife Marie Therese, Mario and his wife Maureen and Herbert and his wife Jacqueline, her grandchildren Mireille, Isabelle, Chris, Pamela, Lorraine, Ryan and Charlotte, her great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mass will be celebrated today at 10am at Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of PAUL BORG COSTANZI will be said tomorrow at 11am at Tal-Ibraġ parish church on the second anniversary of his demise.

Being the trigesima die since the death of RALPH ASCIAK, the 11am Mass said tomorrow, Sunday, May 7, at Balluta church, St Julians, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

In Memoriam

BORG – TESSIE. Today the 41st anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her sons Martin and Alex.

XUEREB. In memory of WINIFRED, today the 24th anniversary of her passing to the Lord. Sadly missed, forever remembered. Anne, Doris, in-laws, grandchildren and their families.