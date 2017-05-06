Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

Firefighters try to tame a blaze that engulfed a recycling factory in Ħal Far. The thick black smoke was visible from distant localities in Malta. Members of the Armed Forces of Malta assisted the Civil Protection Department in controlling the fire on 28 April. Photo : Jonathan Borg

The Netherlands Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bert Gerard Koenders (centre) is greeted by HRVP Federica Mogherini (right) and Malta Minister of Foreign Affairs George Vella (left) at the start of The Informal Meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Valletta, Malta on April 28. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Alfonso Dastis before the start of the first session of the Informal Meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Valletta, Malta on April 28. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Preparations for the mechanised ground fireworks at the Granaries in Floriana. The town celebrates the feast of St Publius on 28 April. Photo: Jonathan Borg

A woman performs Tai chi with a paper fan at Castile square in Valletta on April 29, as part of the World International Tai Chi day. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Two players collide as Mosta take on Floriana in the BOV Premiership at the Hibernians Stadium in Kordin on April 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Floriana captain Nicolas Chiesa (right) rushes in to beat Mosta keeper, Yenz Cini to the ball during their BOV premiership match at the Hibernians Stadium in Kordin on April 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Sliema’ Leonardo Incorvaia (right), slides in to steal the ball from Pembroke’s Emmanuel Naatey during their BOV premiership match at the Hibernians Stadium in Kordin on April 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Sliema’s Alex Muscat (right), tries to keep control of the ball as Pembroke’s Miguel Attard pressures him during their BOV premiership match at the Hibernians Stadium in Kordin on April 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Sliema’s Jean Paul Farrugia and Pembroke goal keeper Matthew Calleja Cremona clash during their BOV premiership match at the Hibernians Stadium in Kordin on April 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Hamrun Spartans defender, Jorginho Mesqueu (left) blocks Balzan FC forward Bojan Kaljevic from advancing forward in a match held at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on 29 April. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Pembroke goal keeper Matthew Calleja Cremona punches the ball away during their BOV premiership match against Sliema at the Hibernians Stadium in Kordin on April 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A man participates in Medieval Mdina, a celebration of the ancient city’s past on 30 April Photo : Jonathan Borg

Children play with toy swords during Medieval Mdina, a celebration of the ancient city’s past on 30 April Photo : Jonathan Borg

Two men battle it out during Medieval Mdina, a celebration of the ancient city’s past on 30 April Photo : Jonathan Borg

A flutter of fireworks lights up the Valletta skyline, dominated by the dome of the Carmelite basilica, during the Malta International Fireworks Festival on May 1. Photo: Jonathan Borg

PN supporters dangle their legs over a wall waiting during a Mass meeting held in Spinola Bay on May 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A PN flag flies in the wind as a crane and church are seen in the background. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Nationalist Party leader, Simon Busutill addresses the crowd during a mass meeting in Spinola Bay on May 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Nationalist Party supporters during a mass meeting in Spinola Bay on May 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Opposition Leader Simon Busutill and his partner Kristina enter the stage at the start of a mass meeting in Spinola Bay on May 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Labour Party supporters wave their flags during the May 1st mass meeting in Valletta. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A man holds a placard with a picture of the Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat during a mass meeting in Valletta on May 1. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A young girl with a pacifier is lifted onto the shoulders of a man during the 1st of May mass meeting in Valletta. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle wave to the crowd gathered in Castille square during the 1st May mass meeting shortly after announcing an early election. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A child holds a flag with the faces of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle during the 1st May mass meeting in Valletta. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle launch the Labour Party election campaign at the Labour Party headquarters in Hamrun on May 1. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Wire seems to hold buildings together in Republic Street Valletta on May 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

An effigy of St Anthony hangs on the wall of the church of St Francis in Valletta on May 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A snooker player takes aim while men chat at the La Vallette band club in Valletta on May 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A woman tries on an animal print top at the open market in Valletta on May 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The shop window of a shop that has shut down at the City Gate shopping arcade in Valletta on May 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A fast food outlet in Valletta on May 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A couple enjoy a meal at a fast food outlet in Valletta on May 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A pigeon takes flight over coffee drinkers in Valletta on May 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The sky over Malta on May 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A couple walk down the city gate steps in Valletta on May 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

People walk down Republic Street in Valletta on May 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A mannequin torso models a bikini at the Valletta open market on May 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A shopper walks round a line of mannequins at the Valletta open market on May 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil addresses the crowd at a rally at the PN headquarters on 2 May. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil is greeted by supporters during a rally at the PN headquarters on 2 May. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is greeted by supporters at a meeting in Ta'Xbiex on May 3. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

