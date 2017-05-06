A holistic economic vision

The world around us is changing – from shifts and divisions within the EU, a new US government and the rise of anti-globalisation across all continents. Our country is divided into two galvanised tribes, the current government is fraught with scandal, and our country’s reputation hangs in the balance.

What the Maltese deserve is a party that will pioneer the way for the next generation and lay the foundations of the country’s ongoing economic success.

At the heart of any flourishing society is a robust economy, yet now little is being done by the present government to prepare our country for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The time we live in is a crucial one, and we cannot afford this country’s future to be forgotten while politicians are distracted by sleaze.

My vision for Malta is one where its people are empowered with the skill sets and knowledge to succeed, where they are inspired by their leaders to pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions and where they have the full support of their government behind them at all times. After all, what is a country without its citizens?

To achieve my vision, there are seven mutually reinforcing strategies that I have identified, which when combined will help to lead this country along its deserved path of success.

More than ever before, we have the urgent need to diversify, develop and deepen our international connections. We must present a united Malta to reinforce our position and to put to rest any doubt that may have recently arisen over our reputation.

At the heart of every powerful economy lies a strong, well-educated workforce. In order to achieve this for Malta, we must provide the people with the inspiration and deep skills that they need to succeed.

As a businessman, I can say that there are too many obstacles placed in the way of business owners. We must empower them to realise their dreams instead of burdening them with the bureaucracy that clips their wings.

The digital revolution is truly upon us, and at the moment Malta is keeping up. I believe this isn’t enough and that we have the potential to be an international leader in this field – something that is not being recognised under the current government.

All communities and municipalities in Malta should be treated equally, regardless of their traditional political loyalties, size or role in our society. Every person deserves to live in a locality with a solid infrastructure, a high level of connectivity and a vibrant and inclusive community at its heart.

A vision isn’t just words, it must be reinforced by adequate planning to ensure its ongoing success. I will focus on the development of Industry Transformation Maps, which will address issues within specific industries and then create deep partnerships with the relevant entities to implement solutions for all.

We need to learn how to work toge-ther effectively.

Participants in the Maltese business sphere must be encouraged to partner with each other for the greater good of our nation’s economy and to forge sound business relationships where growth is a goal that is shared.

This overview isn’t just words, and it is so more than just lip service for a disillusioned electorate. It is a viable vision that will unite the Maltese people and allow us to innovate and progress at a rate that hasn’t been seen before.

Malta needs change and a party that will cultivate opportunities, nurture growth and champion the success of its people, and the only way that this can be achieved is through a new government that puts the interests of the country first.

www.bartoloivan.com

Ivan Bartolo is a Nationalist Party candidate on the 9th district. He is currently the managing director of Idox Health (formerly 6PM).