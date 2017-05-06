Rooting for Malta

And so it came to pass that a snap general election was called during Malta’s ‘best times’ when a supposedly thriving economy should have been enabling the delivery of first-rate welfare, healthcare and education systems.

All this, by the greatest Cabinet in history of the smallest but foremost country of the European Union. Oh, the beauty of superlatives. And yet, to the polls we go on June 3.

A tumultuous ride will bring us to this historic date. Long weeks of shocking allegations and revelations have left the saner minded of us in no doubt that the decent thing had to be done by the Prime Minister. His failure to walk away from the messy chaos that is his office and his refusal to action his close associates, also embroiled in the largest ever political scandal on this tiny island, has plunged this country into an unprecedented crisis.

Muscat is no amateur, he really should consider the gambling business after this is over. As far as service to his country goes, this will be his most important poker game to date. By calling this snap general election, Muscat has exposed the stressful situation he has allowed his associates to land him in.

He fiercely hopes that returning to office will make PanamaGate and PilatusLeaks go away. His frenzied move belies the government’s mantra of things moving positively ahead and exposes a man hell-bent on silencing bloggers and the local and international media.

Muscat has been wrong for Malta in so many ways and on so many levels. He has let us down and at this point the situation has become an embarrassment. In all honesty, can you speak with national pride of a Prime Minister allegedly associated with one of the greatest money laundering scandals in our country?

Muscat is no stranger to taking the emergency exit to avoid querying journalists. This time he has opted for the emergency exit even for Malta

This administration has been described as the most corrupt one ever in the history of Maltese politics and returning Muscat to power will be like issuing him with a licence to carry on Joseph, carry on laughing.

Muscat is no stranger to taking the emergency exit to avoid querying journalists. This time he has opted for the emergency exit even for Malta and has capriciously shifted what should ultimately be his responsibility onto the Maltese electorate. He should be stopped.

He must be stopped by all Maltese, irrespective of whether they have in the past supported him or not. This election will be about them and us. Them, the corrupt clique, and us, the hard-working honest citizens who still believe that legitimate party politics drive positive changes.

This realisation of urgently needing to save Malta from the grasp of Muscat has hit home hard for many. It is especially painful for those who voted for him a mere four years ago genuinely believing that he was the best choice to lead at the time.

But our country’s call at this moment is to rise above our pride and indignation and with a great sense of responsibility take restock of the situation. Since PanamaGate and PilatusLeaks, the Labour Party has not overthrown Muscat.

In the last four years, the Nationalist Party in opposition has possibly been the most effective force this country has ever had from the opposition benches. And yet, it will not be up to the Nationalist Party alone. Bringing down Muscat will require the will and volition of a national force.

One of the most iconic messages during World War I for men to join the army was one that has transcended time and culture and is so fitting for our June 3 preference: ‘Your country needs you!’

Truly Malta needs all Maltese citizens to root for Malta in the coming election as a national force against corruption. Away from the dazzling colours of red, blue, green and orange that represent Maltese party politics, this is a time for regular citizens to stand up to be counted.

Yes, we may have different party views, which have historically been the root of exquisiteness of what makes us typically Maltese. But if there is something that binds us together as a modern democracy it is our shining enthusiasm to accomplish and to honour our accomplishments across the globe.

Corruption shackles us. Corruption should not be our namesake. The scrutiny on Panamagate and Pilatusleaks will not go away with a general election.

A general election will offer the electorate with the opportunity to oust those who refuse to resign and for justice to be served.

Caroline Galea is a Nationalist Party candidate on the fourth district.

