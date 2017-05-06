'The Hunt' is underway

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Jonathan Borg

A Times of Malta Motoring treasure hunt 'The Hunt' is currently underway.

Participants met at Progress Press in Mrieħel at 4pm and will be finishing their hunt at Kind’s Showroom in Mosta Road, Lija, at around 7pm.

Prizes for the winners include Catamaran ferry tickets to Sicily for five passengers plus car, courtesy of Virtu Ferries Limited; Sonax car care products, courtesy of Chemimart Limited; dinner for two at Paranga in St Julian’s, courtesy of InterContinental Malta; dinner for two at Waterbiscuit in St Julian’s, courtesy of InterContinental Malta; 10 vouchers each worth €20 from Henry J. Bean’s in St Julian’s, courtesy of Corinthia Hotel St George’s Bay; and 10 silver tickets to the ‘Il Volo’ concert on June 8, at MFCC, courtesy of Malta Globe Music.

Each participant also received a ‘goodie bag’.