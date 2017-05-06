Watch: Muscat on Panama ‘mistake’, prostitution, and ‘hiding’ Konrad Mizzi
Reports of Malta being used for sex trafficking 'can't be ignored'
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat found himself facing a diverse set of questions this morning on the Panama Papers scandal, a proposal to legalise prostitution and the low profile being kept by minister Konrad Mizzi.
Dr Muscat kept up his defence of his chief of staff Keith Schembri when questioned about the structures he set up in a number of countries synonymous with tax evasion and money laundering.
The Prime Minister said many of these structures were set up before Labour were voted into government.
He said Mr Schembri's tax affairs were in order, and once again admitted that his chief of staff had erred when it came to the Panama affair.
Questioned about his promise to discuss legalising prostitution, Dr Muscat said the industry had been shunted underground.
He said reports detailing how Malta was being used for sex trafficking could no longer be ignored.
On the low profile being kept by Konrad Mizzi, who also had a secret Panama company, Dr Muscat said it was only the sixth day of the election campaign.
“There will be enough time for everyone to be a protagonist in this campaign,” Dr Muscat said.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.