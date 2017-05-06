Watch: 'Disillusioned' Labour voters should vote AD

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Alternattiva Demokratika would offer disillusioned Labour voters an option that was easier than voting blue, chairman Arnold Cassola said today.

Addressing a press conference for the launch of the party's electoral campaign, 'Vote Green, Vote Clean', Prof. Cassola said there were thousands of voters who were fed up with the way the country was being run, but could not be persuaded to vote for the Nationalist Party.

"Imagine it the other way around, having been a Nationalist voter one's entire life and then being told the only way is to vote red, some people just can't do it," he said.

AD was up until last week contemplating joining forces with a coalition set up between the Nationalist Party and newly-formed Partit Demokratiku.

AD had urged the PN and PD to consider changing the coalition’s name

Prof. Cassola told reporters that during the negotiations, AD had urged the PN and PD to consider changing the coalition’s name, as many disgruntled voters would not be comfortable voting under the Nationalist banner.

The negotiations, however, had fallen through and AD would be running to offer people a third choice.

Asked if he felt AD would haemorrhage more traditional votes from the PN or the PL, Prof. Cassola said it was immaterial.

“The point is, we are here for those who really want to show they care about transparency and clean governance,” he said.

During the press conference, AD deputy chairman Carmel Cacopardo explained that while the party’s electoral manifesto was still being finalised, it would focus mainly on ensuring the country’s institutions were freed from the clutches of government and given to Parliament to ensure autonomy and transparency.

The party would also be coming forward with a number of familiar proposals on the environment, and social issues, he said.