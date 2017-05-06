Today's front pages

These are the main stories featured in today's newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that Attorney General Peter Grech defended himself from accusations that he had not taken any action despite having been in possession of ‘evidence’ of alleged kickbacks by the Prime Minister’s chief of staff for over a year. It also reports that that 403 promotions had been handed out across the board the Armed Forces of Malta, mainly to Labour sympathisers.

L-oriżżont accuses Opposition leader Simon Busuttil of "cooking up another lie" in comments he made to the media about a magisterial inquiry probing chief of staff Keith Schembri. It also quotes the Maltese fiscal consultative committee saying economic growth will be bigger than forecast.

In one main picture story, In-Nazzjon reports the PN leader pledging to eradicate corruption from politics to clean up Malta.

The Malta Independent says the Nationalist Party received more than €1 million in donations in 2016, compared to €600,000 given to the Labour Party. It also refers to its iSurvey which said that just over half of respondents rated the government's performance favourably.