Revised Electoral Register published

A revised Electoral Register for the general elections has been published in the Government Gazette.

The Electoral Commission said that any person who had the necessary qualifications to be registered as a voter and whose name has not been included, and every voter whose designation, address or other particulars have not been shown correctly has to appeal to a Revising Officer at the Electoral Office, Evans Building, Valletta up to May 20.

The register may be viewed at the Electoral Office.

One may check if he is registered through the online facility on the Electoral Commission’s website, under the “Publications” section, pressing the “Can I vote?” button.