Nurse accused of violent indecent assault against colleagues

A 38-year-old nurse has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty of violent decent assault against his female colleagues at a home for the elderly.

The defendant whose name cannot be published by court to safeguard the identity of the victims, was charged this morning before Magistrate Gabriella Vella.

The alleged sexual abuses were committed between June 2015 and last month.

Police inspector John Spiteri said the police were alerted about the case after the five victims, who included a 16-year-old and a woman with psychiatric problems, filed a complaint with the head of the home. The man was also accused of committing offences against decency in public.

His request for bail was turned down for fear of approaching the victims who are yet to testify. However, the court recommended the prison director to make arrangements so that the defendant can see his son.

Lawyers Albert Zerafa and Matthew Bartolo were defence counsel.