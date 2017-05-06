Anger at plans for Pietà apartments

An artist’s impression of the five-storey apartment block in Pietà

Plans to construct a five-storey apartment block opposite a Grade 1 scheduled church in Guardamangia has drawn the ire of residents who fear the development will distort the surrounding streetscape.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has also objected to the proposal in Triq Santa Monika, which is within the maximum height limitation for the area, but would be the only building of its kind in a largely uniform row of two-storey houses.

“The building proposed for demolition has some architectural value and forms part of a row of mid-20th century houses that together contribute towards the visual integrity of the existing streetscape,” the superintendence said.

“The demolition of the façade will result in the loss of historical fabric. This intervention will also alter the existing streetscape and will diminish its cultural significance. The complete demolition of the existing building is not an acceptable intervention.”

The superintendence, which also noted that a number of wartime air-raid shelters had been recorded in the vicinity, is insisting that the existing façade and entrance hall are retained in the new development, and the additional floors redesigned in line with the surrounding architectural style.

Meanwhile, neighbours who have objected to the PA insisted they had no plans to increase the height of their own buildings, meaning the proposed block would be out of context both in scale and architectural style.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact on the scheduled church of Our Lady of Fatima, which stands directly opposite.

Objectors, moreover, have suggested that the house being demolished to make way for the new block is itself worthy of retention, at least in part, being one of two adjacent properties built by the same owner in 1958.

While the proposal includes basement parking, residents fear the development will create a parking shortfall, with only three parking spaces provided for the five apartments and one penthouse, which according to PA regulations would require seven spaces. One parking space on the street will also be lost to make way for the garage entrance.

Separate to these objections, other residents have also called for the proposal to be amended to exclude works on two adjacent houses included in the application.

The owners of these houses say they had begun talks with the applicant on a promise of sale agreement, but that the negotiations had ended without an agreement, and a promise of sale since agreed with third parties.