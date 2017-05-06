Room with a view

Having just finished reading the book written by Tonio Bonello Il-ħajja u l-istorja ta’ Ġorġ Agius, I retraced my letter (‘Remembering Ġorġ, old times’, February 27, 2016).

In the late 1970s, a spinal unit was established at Sir Paul Boffa Hospital and patients were transferred there from St Luke’s Hospital. My father was among them. A year before reaching pension age, he had an unfortunate accident and was confined to a wheelchair and never walked again for 20 years. He was a strong man, both in soul and body and accepted this new condition with courage and fortitude.

Ironically, I really started to know my father when he was in hospital, especially at Boffa Hospital.

On several occasions I was lucky to be present when George “tal-Mużew” visited the patients. The spinal unit rooms, including a balcony, overlooked the Grand Harbour, with fresh air and outstanding views.

From my father’s room I could see divers assembling the sheets of metal for the enlargement the quay near Customs House. Valletta Waterfront was taking shape. I saw the first catamaran San Franġisk entering the Grand Harbour and the arrival of six large stone colonnades destined for St Joseph band club Meravilja in Għaxaq. I had the pleasure of seeing what presumably was one of the largest flagpoles in Malta at Vittoriosa and attended the grand finale of the carnival in Floriana.

There was also the arrival of the aircraft carrier HMS Illustrious in July 1995 but perhaps the most memorable happened in January 1996. One can also watch the You Tube video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=OC1StcKDQ_I.