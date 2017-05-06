Advert
Saturday, May 6, 2017, 06:05 by

Albert Pace Asciak, St Julian’s

Noble gesture

It was a real pity that Benjamin Carlotti was not allowed to play the singles final before he was due to leave Malta.

A mutually convenient date should have been agreed by the tournament organisers, sponsors and players to enable the public view a very good final. It would have been an opportunity to bring lots of people to Marsa Sports Club to view the match.

It was very nice of Benjamin Carlotti to retire in the semi final when he was wining 6-3 5-2 so that he would not have to give a walk over in the final which was due the next day on Sunday. Unfortunately he could not postpone his trip. In doing so he forfeited the finalist prize money and trophy. I think that this tennis player should be rewarded for such a noble gesture.

