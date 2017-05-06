Newly repetitive
Can GO explain to its loyal clients why we keep on hearing, day in day out “…New to BBC Entertainment” introducing a series we had seen possibly once, even twice before. Case in point, Scott & Bailey two days ago.
I think I know why but would like GO to tell me.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.