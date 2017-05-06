Failed institution

We are hearing a lot about failed institutions. And it is important that the common citizen worries about such a situation.

Has not the Malta Environment and Planning Authority and now its successor, the Planning Authority, failed miserably as an institution?

The opinion the public has that some can get away with everything and others cannot even break an insignificant rule remains prevalent. Andthis is because they have taken the brunt of the injustices. Many I speak with feel that, in some way, the authority sides with the powerful and does not decide in the spirit of conserving the natural environment and regulating planning

So I would like to those vying to run the country make the PA worthy of its name by having more clear rules and give more power to those objecting to illegal development. I would like the PA to work according to the spirit of the law and protect the environment.

I invite the common citizen to speak up and demand that the PA be truly a protector of the natural environment.