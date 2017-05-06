Advert
Saturday, May 6, 2017, 06:18 by

Maria Portelli, San Ġwann

Elusive cheque

On February 24, I notified GO at their Birkirkara outlet that I wanted to end my mobile contract with a direct debit account. and it was done.

During the months of March and April I was advised that I had a credit of €2.12. On April 6, I was informed a cheque was being mailed to me. On April 28, I called GO and was told I have to wait eight weeks for this meagre amount to arrive.

Is it possible that, with all the employees GO has, there is no one available to issue the cheque?

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Clean up Spinola Bay

  2. Missing evidence

  3. Can she be trusted?

  4. Actions speak louder than words

  5. Nature of dialogue

  6. Room with a view

  7. Noble gesture

  8. Newly repetitive

  9. A thank you

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed