Elusive cheque

On February 24, I notified GO at their Birkirkara outlet that I wanted to end my mobile contract with a direct debit account. and it was done.

During the months of March and April I was advised that I had a credit of €2.12. On April 6, I was informed a cheque was being mailed to me. On April 28, I called GO and was told I have to wait eight weeks for this meagre amount to arrive.

Is it possible that, with all the employees GO has, there is no one available to issue the cheque?