A thank you
I would like to say thanks to the staff on the Gozo Hos-pital transport.
I used the service for the first time on April, 25 and would like to thank the driver and the nurse for their professional approach to the service.
The care shown was truly exemplary.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.